WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The West Springfield Police Department is asking for your help identifying the suspects in an incident that took effect on March 6.
They said it started as a road rage incident around 3:30 p.m. on Route 20 in Westfield
Officials said it continued into West Springfield and multiple shots were fired near Charles Avenue.
No injuries were reported.
The suspects were reportedly seen driving a light green Kia SUV.
If you have any information, you are asked to call West Springfield Police at (413) 263-3210 and refer to case 21-4406.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.