WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The West Springfield Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a man they are calling "sexually threatening."
According to police, the male suspect was involved in an incident that occurred at a West Springfield business Wednesday afternoon.
Police say the suspect was seen arriving and leaving in a red 2000-2005 Chevy Monte Carlo.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 413-263-3210 ext. 272.
