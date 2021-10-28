west springfield suspect 2 102721.jpg

(Photo courtesy: West Springfield Police Department)

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The West Springfield Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a man they are calling "sexually threatening."

According to police, the male suspect was involved in an incident that occurred at a West Springfield business Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the suspect was seen arriving and leaving in a red 2000-2005 Chevy Monte Carlo.

red monte carlo west springfield suspet 102721.jpg

(Photo courtesy: West Springfield Police Department)

Anyone with information is being asked  to contact police at 413-263-3210 ext. 272.

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather.  Download the Western Mass News App

You can now get the latest Western Mass News headlines on Alexa.  Click here to activate the skill.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Copyright 2021 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.