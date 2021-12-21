WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – West Springfield Police are asking for your help tracking down a man accused of raping a child.
Police have an active arrest warrant out for 19-year-old Gavin Gabriel Ortiz.
He is wanted in connection for an incident that occurred at a motel back on Tuesday, December 14th.
Police are accusing him of enticing a child under the age of 16, kidnapping, assault and battery, and rape.
He has very distinct tattoos on his hands.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact West Springfield Police.
