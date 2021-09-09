WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police in West Springfield are looking for the public's help in finding the suspect accused in a robbery Thursday morning.
Officers were called to Arrha Credit Union on Park Avenue around 10:20 a.m. for a hold-up alarm.
The suspect reportedly handed the teller a note demanding money and that he or she would not get hurt if they complied. The teller handed over cash from the drawer and the suspect fled eastbound on Park Avenue.
The male suspect was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, a black shirt, grey shorts, a blue mask, and a brown hat. He was also seen carrying a black umbrella.
No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information is asked to call the West Springfield Police detective bureau at (413) 263-3210.
