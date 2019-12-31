WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- West Springfield police are asking for your help in identifying two suspects.
Take a close look at the pictures. These two people are suspected of larceny, according to police.
They are believed to be involved with the theft of a purse at a business on Memorial Ave. on December 27th at about 5 p.m.
If you recognize them you are asked to call West Springfield Police, Detective Azadan at (413) 263-2310 ext. 272.
"If you wish to remain anonymous you may," police note.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.