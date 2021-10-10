WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGBB/WSHM) -- The West Springfield Police Department is looking to identify a sexually threatening make suspect.
The male was involved in an incident on October 10 in the Great Clips hair salon on Memorial Ave.
Police are seeking the public's help to identify him. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Arslan (413) 263-3210 ext. 233. You are asked to reference case number 21-20396.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.