(West Springfield Police Department photo)

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGBB/WSHM) -- The West Springfield Police Department is looking to identify a sexually threatening make suspect.

The male was involved in an incident on October 10 in the Great Clips hair salon on Memorial Ave.

(West Springfield Police Department photo)

Police are seeking the public's help to identify him. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Arslan (413) 263-3210 ext. 233. You are asked to reference case number 21-20396.

