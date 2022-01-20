WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities are warning West Springfield residents of a "series of pranks" occurring in one part of town.
West Springfield Police said that the incidents have been occurring in the Piper Road area for the last few weeks and appear to involve "bored teenagers who are ringing doorbells late at night and running away, lighting off firecrackers and other fireworks, scaring residents and causing a lot of aggravation."
Officers will be increasing patrols in the area.
Residents are being asked that if you see anything suspicious or have any surveillance video that might help investigators to call West Springfield Police at (413) 263-3210 ext. 0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.