WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The West Springfield Police Department is looking for the public’s help to locate a suspect.
They are looking to identify a female who is responsible for the theft at a store in West Springfield.
Anyone with information is being asked to call Detective Kennedy at (413) 263-3210 ext. 229. Or you can text SOLVE and the message to 274637. You can remain anonymous.
