West Springfield Police seeking to identify alleged fraud, larceny suspect.

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in West Springfield are turning to the public for help in identifying an alleged suspect.
Authorities tell Western Mass News that the pictured individual is wanted on fraud charges and allegedly stole money from a person's bank account.
If you recognize the pictured individual or have any information, you are asked to contact Detective Price of the West Springfield Police Department at 413-263-3210, dial extension 225, and reference case number 19-20231.
You can also text the world 'SOLVE' followed by your message to 274637.
