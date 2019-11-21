SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in West Springfield are turning to the public for help as they continue to investigate an alleged theft.
Officials say that the theft occurred on Friday, November 1 around 9:30 p.m. at a package store in the Merrick section of the city.
If you recognize either of the pictured individuals, you are asked to contact Detective Kennedy of the West Springfield Police Departmennt at 413-263-3210 and dial extension 229.
