West Springfield Police seeking to identify alleged stolen checks suspect.

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in West Springfield are seeking the public's help as they continue to search for a suspect that cashed three checks that were allegedly stolen.
West Springfield Police officials say that the three checks had a total value of $2,935.
If you recognize the pictured individual, you are asked to contact Detective Kennedy of the West Springfield Police Department at 413-263-3210, dial extension 229, and reference case 19-15450-OF.
Those that wish to provide a tip have the option of remaining anonymous.
