West Springfield Police seeking to identify larceny suspect.

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in West Springfield are seeking the public's assistance in identifying a suspect that stole from a local business Friday morning.
According to West Springfield Police officials, the incident took place around 2:00 a.m. at an unspecified business on Park Avenue.
Officials say that it appears the suspect had fled the scene in a silver Hyundai with front end damage on the passenger side.
It is unclear what the suspect actually got away with.
If you recognize the pictured individual, you are asked to contact West Springfield Police Detective Azadan at 413-263-3210 and dial extension 272.
