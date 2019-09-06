WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in West Springfield are asking for the public's help in identifying a pair of suspects that allegedly stole from a local department store.
According to West Springfield Police officials, the two pictured individuals allegedly stole approximately $800-worth of power tools from a department store off Riverdale Street around 11:30 Wednesday morning.
If you recognize the vehicle or the two individuals that are pictured, you are asked to contact Detective Kennedy of the West Springfield Police Department at 413-263-3210 and dial extension 229.
You are also asked to reference case number 19-15990-OF.
