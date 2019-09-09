West Springfield Police seeking to identify suspect who allegedly used stolen credit card.

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in West Springfield are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect that allegedly used a stolen credit card to purchase an undisclosed quantity of items.
Officials say these purchases all took place in West Springfield on Sunday, August 18.
If you recognize the individual that's pictured, you are asked to contact Detective Hebert of the West Springfield Police Department at 413-263-3210, dial extension 222, and reference case number 19-15057-OF.
