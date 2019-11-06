West Springfield Police seeking to identify suspects that allegedly used stolen credit cards.

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in West Springfield are turning to the public for help as they continue to investigate an incident involving stolen credit cards.
West Springfield Police officials tell us that the two pictured individuals had walked into a local business on Saturday, November 2 and each allegedly used a stolen credit card to purchase several items.
If you recognize either of these individuals or have any information on the alleged incidents, you are asked to contact Detective Kennedy of the West Springfield Police Department at 413-263-3210 and dial extension 229.
