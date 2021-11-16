WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- West Springfield Police are warning that women are being targeted in purse snatchings that have taken place in recent weeks at the Riverdale Shops.
They told Western Mass News that the robberies have all involved women between their late 50's and 80's who were by themselves.
These incidents in the late afternoon and early evenings. They added that the crimes appear to be random and opportunistic.
Police are asking shoppers to be aware of their surroundings and anyone who sees suspicious activity should call 911 immediately.
