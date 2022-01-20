WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Police are notifying the community to be on the lookout for a group of teenagers involved in a string of pranks on Piper Road.
Police report these pranks have been taking place over the last few weeks: specifically during the overnight hours.
In a social media post Thursday, Police report that it appears to be the work of 'bored teenagers' who are ringing doorbells late at night and running away, lighting off firecrackers and other fireworks, scaring homeowners and causing a lot of aggravation.
We spoke to one homeowner on piper road who did not wish to be on camera, but told us they were targeted by these teenagers and recently installed a multi-camera system on their property.
Now, police are taking these incidents very seriously. There will be extra Police prescense in the area to monitor any suspicious activity. Mayor Will Reichelt told Western Mass News the town is prepared to catch those who are responsible.
“I will say it is 2022, a lot of people have ring cameras and all kind of stuff on their houses. We do have video of those who we believe are involved and we are reviewing it now with our detective bureau and our SRO officers, but I want to say to the residents we do have a handle on this, we have the staff to take care of it, we are out…In increased force to keep an eye on what is going on,” said Mayor Reichelt.
Mayor Reichelt goes on to say he is frustrated and disappointed this is happening to local homeowners. But again, he is reassuring the public that the police department is working on this and he does anticipate those responsible will be held accountable soon.
If anyone has additional footage of these pranks, they are asked to contact the West Springfield Police Department immediately.
