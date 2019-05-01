WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police in West Springfield are warning residents that there has been an uptick in burglaries in recent weeks.

Investigators said that the thefts specifically involve power lawn and garden equipment, including chainsaws, leaf blowers, and string trimmers.

Residents are being asked to be vigilant and look out for your neighbors.

Anyone who sees anything suspicious is urged to call 911.

