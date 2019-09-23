WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Record crowds at The Big E over the weekend created a traffic nightmare for anyone trying to get around the area.
With the final week and weekend ahead, are there any changes in the works to alleviate congestion?
Saturday was record breaking at The Big E. More than 170,000 people headed to the fair, creating a successful weekend for many businesses, but not for people stuck in traffic.
"It has been a positive outcome for the small businesses, especially the restaurants," said Simeon Paresky, who works at Latitude Restaurant.
The Big E broke a new record of more than 300,000 people this past weekend.
"Parking was, you know, a little bit of a problem...a lot of traffic, a lot of people wouldn’t let others through. You kind of just need to be patient and tell people stop, don’t drive, hold on a minute, don’t let people go, but people in general were polite," Paresky noted.
Western Mass News checked in with how local businesses have been dealing with the massive crowds.
We found the parking lot at Latitude Restaurant is open to anyone in the area who needs a place to park, leaving employees to manage the hectic parking traffic.
"Memorial Drive here was completely backed up, like you were in Times Square, so about 8 o’clock is when people want to go home, especially Big E. This really becomes congested, so that means there is going to be a lot of traffic. There are two police officers controlling the traffic pedestrian crossing, so it got to be a little hectic," Paresky said.
West Springfield Mayor William Reichelt told Western Mass News that the town has worked with Agawam this year to improve the traffic flow.
"We have done a lot this year that we haven’t in the past just because we are accounting for the bridge and more traffic coming from the other two directions, coming from River Street, coming from Route 5 and 91, so they have taken some precautions and I think it has worked very well," Reichelt noted.
Just like Latitude, Reichelt said many local businesses have opened their parking lots at a cost, which has made a difference.
"There is a lot of parking on Memorial Ave. There is a lot of parking on the side streets as well, so if you are trying to get on Memorial Ave. and park close to the fair, patience is key," Reichelt explained.
As for this final stretch heading into the last days at The Big E, Reichelt said they are prepared to make traffic pattern changes as needed.
"They are going to really play off of this past weekend to see how it went and they are going to work with that and kind of see, to work with Agawam and see what they have done and how they can improve. There is not going to be as much traffic," Reichelt noted.
Reichelt said the traffic is directly to the entertainment, so he does not expect the traffic to be as bad this coming weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.