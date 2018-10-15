WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Homeowners in West Springfield could soon have some new neighbors if a proposal is approved by the town council.
It would allow yards to have chickens, and in some cases, up to 18 if it's big enough.
Mayor Will Reichelt said this really gained a lot of momentum after the animal control officer said she's seen more people in town with chickens already, and more people have come to him about 'backyard farming.'
"Instead of trying to go after everyone and ban it, when it seems to be a trend of people wanting to do it. We're looking at making sure we can kind of legislate and regulate in a way that makes sense," said Mayor Reichelt.
The popularity of backyard farming is prompting changes in West Springfield.
Mayor Reichelt told Western Mass News that homeowners could have the option to put chickens in their backyards, but no roosters.
"That's the big thing that we don't want is roosters. The chickens don't make any noise," Mayor Reichelt noted.
Massachusetts state law says that a homeowner can do what they please agriculturally if you have over five acres of land.
The rules are a lot stricter with anything under that.
"The majority of people in town don't have that. there's very few lots that have five acres of land. Anything under five acres, you can't have anything. Chickens, horses, anything like that," Mayor Reichelt explained.
The ordiance would change that.
Under a half acre of land, you can have up to six chickens with a special permit from the planning board.
over a half acre, up to six with no permit.
Over an acre, you can have up to 18 chickens but with a permit from planning board.
"I'm an animal lover and I do agree with chickens in the backyard, but monitored. I believe in cleanliness, and no roosters," said West Springfield resident Elizabeth Briggs.
Two things Mayor Reichelt said he knows people may be on the fence about:
"You have to have a parcel that's big enough and you have to have the hen house and the hens and chickens far enough away from your neighbor so it doesn't bother them. It's your property and you can do what you want on there as long as it's not bothering anyone," Mayor Reichelt added.
The mayor said the health department will inspect chicken coops annually just like they inspect kennels.
"They'll be out there checking on this stuff to make sure everything is sanitary and healthy for both you and the chickens," Mayor Riechelt noted.
There will be a public hearing at the town council meeting Monday night about the ordinance.
Mayor Reichelt said he expects it to go before the council sometime in November for final approval.
