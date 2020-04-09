WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGM/WHSM) -- The West Springfield School Committee in collaboration with the West Springfield Education Association voted to cancel April vacation for West Springfield Public Schools, according to an announcement made Thursday.
This time will then be deducted off the scheduled last day of school which was June 22, Superintendent Tim Connor said in the announcement. The last day of school will now be June 11 for Grades EC and Kindergarten and June 16 for grades 1-11.
Schools and remote learning will be closed April 10, in observance of Good Friday, and April 20 in observance of Patriots Day.
There will be no meal distribution April 10 or April 20, but there will be meal distribution throughout the remainder of April vacation week.
“A huge thank you to our awesome cafeteria workers and our Food Service Director, Dario Nardi,” Connor said in the announcement.
