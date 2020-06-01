WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A local baseball fan has built a replica of Dodger Stadium in his West Springfield backyard.
The Los Angeles Dodgers' stadium has found a new home - in the backyard of one West Springfield resident.
Local teacher and longtime baseball fan Ben Masse said he grew up playing Wiffle ball in his dad’s backyard and always wanted to build a stadium that was a little more permanent, and with the coronavirus pandemic, he found himself with a little more time.
“I put some drawings together and put a materials list together and went out, got the equipment, came home, my father-in-law helped me build it and my wife help paint it,” Masse said.
So the big question: why not Fenway Park?
Masse told Western Mass News he grew up a Red Sox fan, but as he got older he started cheering on the Los Angeles Dodgers.
“I started to follow individual players, as opposed to teams, and around 2005, 2006, a lot of my favorite players like Matt Kemp and some others were playing for the Dodgers,” Masse noted.
Masse said the replica of Dodger Stadium brings a special feeling to the game of Wiffle ball and to his backyard.
“We have retired numbers, the two big scoreboards, and the flag and the little scoreboard. I think when you bring all those things together with the strike zone and the lines we have painted, it takes on the real baseball stadium field,” Masse noted.
The field allows for players to stay apart, while also getting the chance to hit a home run.
“The beauty of Wiffle ball stadium, the pitcher's mound is 42 feet away from home, so we are automatically social distancing,” Masse said.
Masse said in total, it took about a month to build and cost about $500 and said he may continue adding on projects to get the full stadium experience.
“We have a shed over here that we have joked turning into a concession stand,” Masse added.
It’s in the talks right now, but Masse hopes to one day host Wiffle ball tournaments for charity.
