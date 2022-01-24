WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A pile of trash has been growing on Bridge Street in West Springfield and one resident reached out to our newsroom for help as the illegal dumping continues.
It’s an eyesore for many neighbors on Bridge Street.
“It started with the toilet and I don’t know where everything else came from,” said one West Springfield resident, who did not want to be identified.
The pile of trash has been growing for over six months, according to one West Springfield resident who wished to remain anonymous. She reached out to our newsroom with concerns that the town is not addressing this issue.
“The police pass by here…the garbage, DPW, and nobody is doing anything about this. This whole street is full of trash,” the resident explained.
The most recent edition to the pile was a large brown couch.
“The couch came last week. The guy literally wheeled it from the other side and around and just dumped it there and went about his day,” the resident added.
We took her concerns to the West Springfield Police Department and a solution may be more complicated than expected.
“The area of town that we are having problems down there is kind of no man’s land,” said West Springfield Police Sgt. Joseph LaFrance.
LaFrance told Western Mass News this particular dumping ground on Bridge Street is not town property.
“It is CSX property. The jurisdiction on illegal dumping would fall under CSX Police, so even though it’s in West Springfield, that property is owned by CSX, so West Springfield Police would not really be investigating that illegal dumping situation,” LaFrance noted.
However, LaFrance said the police department will work with residents and CSX to get this mess cleaned up.
“I can certainly call or a citizen could call because it is becoming an eyesore and that is a growing…people see that and if it stays there too long, then all of a sudden it becomes a dumping ground that expands,” LaFrance said.
West Springfield Mayor Will Reichelt told Western Mass News if you do see illegal dumping on town property, you can contact the town’s Blight Task Force by email.
We did reach out to CSX for comment on how they will address the illegal dumping, but have not yet heard back.
