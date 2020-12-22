WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Residents at the Lina Lane Condo Complex in West Springfield are trying to move forward after a fire broke out Friday night.
Some units were left at a total loss, but one person who lives in the complex tried to put out the fire before it got too overwhelming.
Erick Velez is an animal control officer for the city of Holyoke. He also works as an officer for the Board of Health. On Friday night, he said he was trying to do the right thing by helping his neighbor, but to others, that could be considered a heroic act.
“Feeling overwhelmed, feeling physically, mentally, sort of emotionally drained,” Lina Lane Condo Complex resident Erick Velez said.
That's what Velez was thinking after he just lost everything in his condo Friday night. He asked us not to show him on-camera. He told Western Mass News, his neighbor had knocked on his door asking him to call 9-1-1. That's when he grabbed a fire extinguisher out of his kitchen after he was told his neighbor’s child knocked over a candle.
“I'll put out the fire with this little fire tank here thing and went downstairs,” Velez explained. “As I come downstairs, I see all the smoke coming out of her house, and quickly realized, this isn’t just a candle fire. This is much more.”
Velez said he went back upstairs in his condo and saw flames in his kitchen from floor to ceiling. He told everyone in his condo to leave, ensuring his mother got out safely.
That type of heroic act was one of the reasons why there was an outcry of support from the community for Velez and his family. He said he is very overwhelmed, considering the times we’re in.
“There are holidays. These are tough times for everyone, COVID year. Everyone is financially restrained. I'm sure that much more, so to have this happen and still have the up roaring support of my friends and family, and even some strangers,” Velez said.
Considering the tragedy that just happened to Velez, he is just living day by day and hoping for the best.
“I don’t know what I’ll need tomorrow,” Velez explained. “I don’t know what I'll need three, six, nine, months from now, 12 months. Hopefully, by then, I'll be back home, or someplace, if it's not here, it's somewhere.”
Velez is currently staying with his family. There is a GoFundMe set up for Velez and his family, as they are starting over from scratch. You can donate here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.