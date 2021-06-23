WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A local woman is launching a gender-neutral clothing line in celebration of Pride Month. As a member of the LGBTQ+ community, she grew tired of hearing loved ones stress about their style, so she decided to take action and do something about it, creating Batik Clothing Company.
“Where do I shop for this because, you know, what’s being offered in my gender section is not the style that I want,” said Carrie Blair of Batik Clothing Company.
Blair is a West Springfield resident. By day, she is a real estate agent, but she’s now taking on a new endeavor and it’s one with personal ties.
“I found that people in my community, people that I love, my partner…we have to go to the men’s section to find clothing that fits their style and the style doesn’t really fit them…It’s not comfortable and they’re not feeling authentically themselves,” Blair explained.
Rather than accept defeat, she decided to create a solution by listening to the concerns of her fellow LGBTQ+ community members and putting her creativity to the test.
“We got feedback from over a hundred people…letting us know what the problems are that they were finding with the fit of the clothes that they were purchasing in other sections of the store,” Blair added.
Batik launched this week with socks currently in-stock, but pants and other articles of clothing are being manufactured as we speak. There are plans to donate a portion of future proceeds to a cause she holds near and dear to her heart.
“I’ve been a foster child since I was 12 years old and I have been really close with donating to foster children, foster families, foster parents just give a little bit back,” Blair noted.
Blair told Western Mass News that this initiative is simply about creating clothes for people, regardless of how you choose to identify.
“This is not for gender neutral people. This is for all people. It’s for people that just like our style,” Blair said.
You can CLICK HERE to learn more about Batik Clothing Company.
