WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Crews have been working around the clock since last night to repair a major water main break on Lancaster Avenue in West Springfield.
Annette Demaio has lived on Lancaster Avenue in West Springfield for almost three decades. She told Western Mass News that after the water main broke, it appeared as though a river was flowing towards her house.
“It was crazy. It looked like Niagara Falls, that’s the only way I can describe it,” Demaio explained.
Her brother and children quickly drove over to help clean up the damage.
“We all worked together to get the stuff out of the basement as quick as we could, get it upstairs to save as much damage as possible,” said Frank Pallange of West Springfield.
There is a pathway of damage leading right into Demaio’s home. She told us most of the damage is in the cellar.
“It’s mostly property. The whole backyard is destroyed, the front yard, everything,” Demaio added.
Demaio was one of the many residents impacted on the street.
“There’s probably five or six houses that are directly impacted. Last night, there was a significant number of residents without water until they returned it at 1:15,” said West Springfield Mayor William Reichelt.
Reichelt told Western Mass News this is the biggest water main break the town has seen in a decade. He said the construction and location of the pipes played a role in this break.
“It was a new pipe. The way it was installed originally, when the two pieces came together, one was lifted up a bit and just over time, with all that water and pressure in there, it just snapped,” Reichelt noted.
The mayor said residents can expect to see discolored water. It’s important to let it run for a few minutes to clear it out.
“That’s just from taking areas of the pipes that aren’t used as much. It’s what we see when we do our hydrant flushing, which is actually beginning on Monday,” Reichelt explained.
Weather permitting, the mayor expects the road to be repaved sometime next week.
