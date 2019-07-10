WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - If you sleep with your car doors unlocked in West Springfield, you may want to change that habit.
Since June 1, there have been twenty-one car break-ins.
That’s compared to a total of fifteen in the five months prior.
The reason why this is happening? People are leaving their car doors unlocked.
West Springfield Police Public Information Officer Sgt. Joseph LaFrance tells Western Mass News that this spike is happening all over town, but also neighboring communities.
He says this is attributed to longer days, warmer weather, and more people being away on vacation.
These suspects are allegedly walking the neighborhoods, and simply opening the door handles and taking what they can.
Sgt. LaFrance tells Western Mass News that it’s a crime that can be prevented.
“It’s kind of silly, but you've got to make sure your cars are locked at night. Double check, make sure car doors are locked, pull your valuables out of the car, remove them from the car, and bring them inside the house," Sgt. LaFrance tells us.
He also went on to say that homeowners should consider buying a surveillance camera and motion censored lights to deter criminals.
However, if you become a victim or see suspicious activity where you live, you’re asked to contact police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.