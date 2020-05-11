WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- Two residents in West Springfield built a community pantry outside of their home to help anyone in need.
“We’ve been wanting to do this for a while and since the whole coronavirus outbreak has become evident here," said Martin LaChapelle of West Springfield.
West Springfield residents of over 25 years, Martin and Charlene LaChapelle, decided to build a community pantry right outside of their home.
Martin Lachapelle said he built the cupboard within two weeks.
“I’ve been a carpenter and craftsman from way back, and I just decided to keep carrying it on as tradition, and I love doing this on the side,” he said.
Donations started coming in before the project was even complete.
“There have been a lot of people who have been donating even before we set it up,” Charlene LaChapelle said. “People last week on Friday had donated food and put it on the front porch so when we set it up, it was ready to go.
The Lachapelle’s said they are accepting any non-perishable items.
“We’re taking everything from pasta, to canned foods, Chef Boyardee,” Martin LaChapelle said. “Someone even put toothpaste in there, and we’ll take any donation to help out the cause .”
Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the LaChapelle's thought there is no better time than now to help the community.
“We just thought a lot of people are donating, but we know there's a lot of people who are usually working who are now unexpectedly out of work either sick,” Charlene LaChapelle said. “So we just wanted to make sure people can come as they wanted.”
The hope is to keep the pantry going for as long as possible.
“Yes, we plan on continuing further along,” Martin LaChapelle said. “As long as we live here, we want to continue this on.
The community pantry is located on Kings Highway in West Springfield. The LaChapelle's said people can buy at any time of day or night to drop off food or pick up if in need.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.