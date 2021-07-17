WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--West Springfield residents celebrated this morning in honor of a protection deal for the Bear Hole Project.
The park is now permanently protected after conservation restrictions were finalized. This means all 15-thousand acres can never be sold or developed on, an effort that's been more than 10 years in the making.
"We're lucky to have this in the center of West Springfield, we are kind of centrally located were close to a bunch of cities Springfield metro area, there's a quarter of a million people so to have something like this where you can truly get away were very lucky, we want to make sure we preserve it forever,"
The conservation effort will help keep the park secure, clean, and accessible to more people across the Bay State.
