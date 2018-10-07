WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The community of West Springfield came together Sunday to create a work of art at the Merrick Station.
The initiative between the town and the Refugee Center is designed to bring different cultures together to celebrate the international nature of the neighborhood.
Volunteers of all different ages spent their free time to create beautiful artwork to bring attention to the different cultures that reside in West Springfield.
The overall concept started with people tracing one another and drawing what they see, whether that be traditional clothing from their home country, professional clothes or simply whatever they please.
Morgan Drewniany, director of Community Development, says she wanted the mural to be located where residents and visitors could stop in their tracks and view the beautiful art.
"I wanted this as our pilot location, because," Morgan tells us. "It's in an area where people actually work around and they will see it a lot. It's next to a very public, well-used park. People drive past it. Our community police are here so it was kind of a neutral, best-first-place to try a mural."
