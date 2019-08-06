WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The cost of electricity could be getting a whole lot cheaper for people in West Springfield.
That's the hope as the city implements a new program aimed at reducing rates, but, with the plan set to take affect in less than a month, many residents still have questions.
"[What are your questions about the new West Springfield power plan?] Well, it sounds good on the cover, but I haven't read it completely," West Springfield resident Brain Gendreau tells us.
West Springfield residents have a choice to make, and it will affect their energy bills starting in September, but Western Mass News found many still have questions.
"A few concerns I might have is, a year later, can I opt out of that? Should the rates go up on theirs or am I locked into this for a life time?" asked Gendreau.
Scott Moore is the energy manager in West Springfield.
He tells Western Mass News that this new plan is something the city has been negotiating for months.
"We finally got the rates where we'd like them, so residents can see substantial savings," says Moore.
He compares it to buying in bulk.
"Municipal aggrigation is just a process of buying electricity in bulk for the residents. We already do it for the town. It's just supply and demand, and the more you buy, the better rate you get, so it's like when you go to the grocery store and you buy ten for $10, you get ten," said Moore.
In a 39-month agreement between the city and Nextera energy services, the promise is to keep rates the same, no matter the season.
While that all sounds good on paper, residents want to know why they are being automatically enrolled in a plan they didn't agree to.
"It should be your choice whether you opt into it," continued Gendreau.
"A couple residents didn't like that they were automatically enrolled and they had to opt out, but that's just how the state has it set up, but once we explained to them the process, I think they were both put at ease," stated Moore.
The city says residents can expect to save at least 5 percent on their energy bills. Depending on how Eversource rates compare.
"You can opt in and opt out at any time, so, if you find that the rates are more favorable for Eversource, you can go back on Eversource," noted Moore.
"It sounds good. I mean, after thirty-nine months, we'll find out I guess," added Gendreau.
To answer other questions that residents may have, the city planned two meetings.
One was at 2:00 p.m. today and the next is at 6:00 at the West Springfield Town Hall
