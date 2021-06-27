WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--We are expecting temperatures in the 90s in the coming days. Western Mass News caught up with residents that found a way to stay cool Sunday.
Western Mass residents were trying to beat the heat and have some fun in the sun at Alice Corson Playground on Sunday.
"Yeah, I'm having fun and I get to hang out with lots of people," said Autumn of West Springfield.
With more hot temperatures expected in the coming days, it's important to remember to find ways to stay cool and hydrated if you're looking to spend some time outside.
"Probably gonna stay inside, maybe go out to the pool, play a little basketball," said Sanjok, a pool-goer.
Due to a shortage of lifeguards, West Springfield only has enough staff to operate one town pool per day from Sunday through August 15.
In Springfield, the Forest Park Swimming Pool will open Monday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., a week earlier than planned to give people an option to stay cool throughout the heatwave.
"Stay in your house as much as possible. Use your air conditioners and try and stay as cool as possible," West Springfield resident Brenda Martell said.
Several cooling centers will also be reopening in Springfield tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.:
City of Springfield Adolescent Health Center (Same building as Mason Square Health Center) 11 Wilbraham Road, 2nd Floor, Springfield, MA 01109 Monday, June 28 – Thursday, July 1 from 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Kenefick Park 310 Plainfield St., Springfield, MA 01107 Monday, June 28 – Thursday, July 1 from10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Myrtle Street Park 117 Main St., Springfield, MA 01151 Monday, June 28 – Thursday, July 1 from 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
- Clodo Concepcion (Greenleaf) Community Center 1187 ½ Parker St., Springfield, MA 01129 Monday, June 28 – Thursday, July 1 from 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
- South End Community Center 99 Marble St., Springfield, MA 01105 Monday, June 28 – Thursday, July 1 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
