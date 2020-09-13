WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Fans may not be in the stands this football season, but one local restaurant is still hoping to give the community something fun to do for game day.
Restaurants are still facing many restrictions amid the pandemic, but Lattitude in West Springfield has come up with a creative way for football fans to still enjoy the NFL season.
The West Springfield restaurant is getting fans excited as the patriots season kicks off.
“This is Wing N It because we're just kind of winging it right now with COVID going on with different ideas and things to do,” owner Jeff Daigneau said.
Daigneau said they're taking their food truck that is typically used for events and turning it into "Wing N It" for football fans.
“A lot of our catering is gone and decided to turn it into a chicken wing truck on Sundays for football season,” he said.
He said typically the truck is used for weddings and events but with the on-going pandemic, they've decided to transform it.
“What we wanted to do is bring some unique flavors because that's always what we've based our business model on,” he said.
With 14 flavors to choose from, the decision comes just in time for fans looking for a game-day comfort food.
“We've got a garlic parmesan sauce, we've got some spices, we've got a Maui-Wowi pineapple soy spice,” he said. “We're not going to bread them. We want these to be gluten-free.”
Daigneau said with the restaurant under new restrictions to keep capacity down this is a way for people to still get in the football spirit.
“You can only fit so many people at once in a restaurant. This is totally different,” he said. “These people walk up to the truck, they're six feet apart, they pick up their orders and go.”
The food truck will be open on Sundays and the goal is to keep it open throughout the season
“If it's successful, I'll keep it open through the whole season of football it all depends on what happens,” he said.
The truck will be parked in front of the restaurant on Memorial Avenue in West Springfield across from the Big E fairgrounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.