WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- At this time when toilet paper is a hot commodity and hard to find, a local restaurant has found a way to help.
The owner is running a promotion that with every order, you get a free roll.
A pyramid of toilet paper is something you wouldn’t have seen sitting on a table at Classic Burger in West Springfield a few weeks ago, but it is something that is now drawing customers in the door amid the coronavirus outbreak.
“We’ve been going through a lot of toilet paper the last several days. Last night they were coming over to this table of toilet paper before they even ordered to make sure they grabbed a roll. They wanted to make sure they didn’t leave without it,” Owner Barry Parker said.
Parker said the pile of toilet paper is all part of a promotion he's running to both serve the community and keep customers coming in during the coronavirus shutdown.
“If somebody comes in and spends $12 or more on food with the family, then we give them a roll of toilet paper,” Parker said.
He said he got the idea right away when he heard about the high demand for the paper product.
“We want to make sure this is one commodity that you have in your house,” Parker said.
Barry told Western Mass News they realized they had distributors at their fingertips and could order extra rolls and start giving them away.
“We used three different distributors that ended up getting a quantity of toilet paper that we could give out. So I’m hoping other people really need it, you know, if somebody comes out and says, ‘I’m out of toilet paper,’ I’m gonna give you a roll of toilet paper. You don’t need to buy $12 worth of food there,” Parker said.
Parker said it was originally intended to be a light-hearted way to drive business.
“They’re grateful and they also kind of smile and chuckle about it at the same time,” Parker said.
He’s been shocked at how many people this has helped.
“We’ve had people come in and say, ‘I was down to my last two rolls and I can’t find them anywhere,” Parker explained.
That's why as long as he can keep ordering the rolls and there's a need in the community, he’ll keep the promotion running.
“We’re all going to get through this,” Parker said.
