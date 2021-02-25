WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Changes to the state's reopening guidance goes beyond sporting events. Starting on Monday, capacity limits will be lifted at restaurants in Massachusetts.

This is the moment many restaurant owners have been waiting for: to be able to fully use their dining spacing without counting the number of people inside.

“I’m just excited that the ban is lifted and we’re kind of moving forward,” said Erika Barfield, manager of Crazy Cajun Seafood and Bar.

Good news came for restaurant owners on Thursday as Governor Charlie Baker announced he is lifting the capacity limits for restaurant as COVID-19 cases trend in a positive direction.

Barfield told Western Mass News this will really help business.

“I feel as though for businesses itself, it’s definitely going to be a huge impact on sale-wise because now, the wait time of reservations will be a little bit more open,” Barfield explained.

Starting on Monday, besides there being no capacity limits, musical performances will be allowed in restaurants. However, some restrictions remain including six-foot social distancing, a limit of up to six people per table, and 90 minute table limits.

Over at Crazy Seafood, they’re not going to try to pack the house right away. They’re going to proceed with caution.

“So there’s certain areas of the restaurant that are more flexible, where we can sit people more than six feet apart than others, but the six feet rule is still a big thing,” Barfield added.