WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A school committee meeting happened in West Springfield on Tuesday discussing how school learning should continue.
This came as the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education sent a letter to the city question when students would return to in-person learning.
West Springfield city officials are trying to figure out what is the best way for their students to learn during the coronavirus pandemic, whether they stick with fully remote learning for the time being or transition into a hybrid model or fully in-person learning.
"The idea of starting remote, which our phased-in hybrid was originally supposed to be scheduled on October 26, really that was at the latest date, we had said if things change, we may go back and take a look and maybe we can move it up, and that’s what we are doing now," Mayor William Reichelt said.
Tuesday, the school committee came together to not only take a look at how remote learning has been going, but also to vote on if the school district should transition into hybrid learning or fully in-person learning.
"It's at least time to talk about moving to a hybrid and when it’s going to happen and potentially moving that date forward from the 26th because tonight, when we vote and move it to a future date likely potentially in early October," Reichelt said.
The school committee meeting came after the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education sent a letter to the city asking when students would return to in-person learning.
Western Mass News spoke with School Committee Member Pat Garbazik about how she will vote.
“When I’m thinking about these days, how to best to educate all of our students, we have such an array of students from our very youngest to our seniors in the high school to students who have parents there to supervise their learning to parents who can’t speak English,” she said.
With so many families to consider, Garbazik said one decision does not fit everyone's needs.
“There is no right decision so it’s very difficult. This is probably the hardest decision that I have had to make,” she said. “No matter what decision we make there will be certain groups who will not agree with it at all and there will be certain groups who will say we made the right decision. So we just have to make the division for the greatest number of kids.”
