WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The school committee in the town of West Springfield met to discuss a possible school mask requirement.
A vote is not expected Tuesday night but parents did have the opportunity to speak out during the meeting.
West Springfield Mayor Will Reichelt said the school committee would be discussing their thoughts and while other districts have already made their decision, it does play a part in their plans.
“We’re in the LPV district so we’re in with the Lower Pioneer Valley District so we work as a team with a lot of these things so we’re working with them and talking with them about what they’re doing and it does weigh on our decision of what will do as well,” Reichelt said.
As for the town as a whole, he said right now they are not looking at any indoor mask mandates for town businesses.
Reichelt said the town is following state guidelines when it comes to the Big E. They are not planning for any mask mandates on the fairgrounds and are not planning on asking for any proof of vaccination.
The school committee is expected to vote on a mask requirement next week.
