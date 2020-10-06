WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The town of West Springfield updated its school reopening plan. This came after a parent petition, as well as the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education pressuring town officials to get children back in school.
There’s been a lot of butting heads between parents in West Springfield, but Tuesday night there seems to be some middle ground with the reopening plan officials passed.
“This conversation wasn’t meant to happen until October 26, but obviously not only are we concerned about our littles in the district, but obviously we want to be sure we’re following enough of the guidance that we believe to be rational from the state,” Superintendent Timothy Connor said.
After a chaotic few weeks for officials and parents in the town of West Springfield, some said Tuesday night’s school reopening vote is a step in the right direction.
“I’m still a firm believer that we should be back in school full-time but any step in the right direction is better than staying home full-time,” parent Antonio Sorcinelli said.
The district voted 6-1 on a hybrid learning model plan beginning with children early education through second grade starting on October 26. From there, a two week transition period would bring back grades 3-5 and then finally 6-12.
Sorcinelli with the West Springfield Parents for Reopening Schools said he feels the response from parents in last week’s listening session with town officials played a role in the school committee’s decision.
“I just wish it was facts and statistics and metrics,” he said. “That was driving this and not just the school committee responding to public outrage.”
But he said he’s fearful his children lost too much time physically out of school even though COVID numbers in town have been low.
“Even though it’s safe now to go back, it was even more safe back in August,” he said. “It’s no different than the numbers were actually a little lower in August than they are now but we’re going back to hybrid.”
West Springfield Mayor Will Reichelt said the dates of return for other grades could change in future meetings depending on the health metrics, and parents will be allowed to keep their students fully remote should they choose.
