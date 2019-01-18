WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - This weekend's storm is good news for schools, as Monday is the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday.
With the cold setting in after, school maintenance crews will be busy over the weekend getting ready for students to return on Tuesday, and making sure there are no issues.
West Springfield superintendent Michael Richard has been closely watching the forecast.
"For us," stated Richard. "The timing of the storm is perfect."
Richard tells Western Mass News winter athletics, like basketball and wrestling, don't stop on the weekend, but there have already been some cancellations and reshuffling.
"We've made some adjustments to our schedule," said Richard. "Things are as planned right now for Saturday and Sunday. We've already cancelled an event that had been scheduled for Monday."
Richard says it will also be a busy weekend for the Central Maintenance staff, who will be working to make sure all the schools are ready come Tuesday morning.
"Central Maintenance will be staffed for the weekend," continued Richard. They'll be putting in some overtime as we clear roads and parking lots to make sure events can carry on and that we are again ready for school on Tuesday. We will make sure that, Tuesday morning, staff will be in early to make sure all the buildings are all set...that we have haven't been negatively impacted by the cold weather. Our primary concern is to make sure we can get kids to and from school safely."
Richard says, if any parents need anything for their kids, the district is here to help.
"Hats, scarves, mittens," said Richard. "They should reach out to us, and the School Department, and we can provide them with some assistance, bundle up the kids, [and] make sure they're prepared. You never know when an emergency can happen, and they may need to be outdoors."
Richard urges parents to check in on social media or the school's website to see about any athletic games cancelled or rescheduled.
As far as school on Tuesday, he says they're ready, and don't expect any delays.
