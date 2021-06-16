WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- West Springfield Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a car they said was involved in a hit-and-run accident on Monday.
Police told Western Mass News that they are searching for the red sedan seen at the top of the photo here. They said that just before 9 a.m. on Monday, it was involved in a hit and run at the intersection of East Elm Street and Route 5.
They explained that the driver of the sedan struck a white Ford Ranger, then fled the area.
The driver of the pickup truck suffered minor injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call West Springfield Police Officer Shawn Knox at (413) 263-3210 ext. 228.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.