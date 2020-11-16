WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Construction will continue on West Springfield's sewer expansion project on Monday.
According to police, Piper Road will be closed to traffic between Brush Hill Avenue and Birnie Avenue from November 16th through November 25th starting at 7 a.m. and ending at 4 p.m.
The road will be also be closed to traffic November 30th through December 7th during the same hours.
Access for residents living in the area of Piper Road and side streets will be accommodated at the Brush Hill Avenue intersection.
Drivers should expect traffic delays.
