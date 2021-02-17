WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A local shop is stepping up to help a high school hockey player who suffered serious injuries in his game against a team in western Mass. Many people and organizations across the nation continue to support Bishop Feehan's A.J. Quetta.
A Western Mass News crew was at West Springfield's Bertelli's Skate Shop, where they are selling A.J. Quetta hats, where all the proceeds will go to A.J. and his family.
Bertelli's told Western Mass News they wanted to support the Quetta family after A.J. suffered a severe spinal cord injury in his game in West Springfield against Pope Francis back on January 26.
The skate shop is now selling A.J. hats, with his number 10 jersey placed over a shamrock. All of the money will go to the Quetta family, helping A.J. as he continues to get treatment in Atlanta.
"We had a customer come in and asked us to do some hats for her, and we sat down and thought about it. We thought of putting more [orders] in and doing some ourselves. Putting the proceeds to A.J.'s family would be our way of helping out," said the owner of Bertelli's Skate Shop, Jay Bertelli.
Initially, Bertelli ordered a few of the hats, not knowing how many people would purchase them, but once word got out, he said they are already onto their next order due to the numerous calls they are getting for A.J. hats.
Just yesterday, Quetta transferred to a rehabilitation center in Atlanta that specializes in spinal cord injuries.
Coming up tonight on Western Mass News at 6 p.m. on ABC40, learn about why this effort to help A.J. and his family hits home for one particular person and what she's doing to help.
