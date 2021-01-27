SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Some movement forward in the COVID-19 vaccination process here in the state.

Residents 75 and older can now sign-up for an appointment, but they are being told to be patient.

The Eastfield Mall and some local Stop and Shop locations are prepared to start giving out doses.

This Stop and Shop in West Springfield will be one of the locations giving out shots starting Monday.

Like all vaccination locations in the state, you need an appointment. But that process proved difficult for many seniors Wednesday morning.

People 75 years and older headed to their computers Wednesday morning to sign up to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The shots will start to be given out to this first group in Phase 2 on Monday.

But as Western Mass News found, it wasn’t smooth sailing for many seniors who tried to book an appointment online on Wednesday.

“I’m older; computers aren’t my life. But I made it through with the help of my niece on the phone and my grandson who came over,” Springfield resident Robert Ekmalian said.

Ekmalian will get her shot at the Eastfield Mall in Springfield.

David Thompson, the property manager at the Eastfield Mall told Western Mass News what people can expect.

“They are going to walk through the front entrance doors here, right behind you, and they are going to come in, there are going to be sign-in tables. Then they will be directed to follow the hallway if you will. The vaccines will actually be administered at the other end of the building,” Thompson explained.

You can also try booking an appointment at the Stop and Shop locations in Feeding Hills and West Springfield.

Sign-ups are only online.

Western Mass News tried to see how many appointments were available in the area on Wednesday afternoon, but quickly found they were all booked.

Western Mass News also spoke with West Springfield Mayor William Reichelt.

He said they plan to help older community members get appointments by holding clinics twice a week at their senior center.

“Just give our senior center a call. They are maintaining a list of folks that do want to get it, and we will kind of base it off of how many vaccines we get, put them on a list of who is eligible, give them a call to see if they are available, and get them in,” Reichelt said.

Governor Charlie Baker said more appointments will open up as the state gets more doses of the vaccine in the coming weeks and months.