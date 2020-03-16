WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We continue our coronavirus team coverage with how local schools are continuing education and making sure students don't go hungry even though Governor Charlie Baker ordered school districts to shut down for the next three weeks.
Western Mass News visited West Springfield High School where they will be preparing lunches for students, beginning tomorrow, while they continue their school work at home.
West Springfield Mayor Will Reichelt said the city's school system is prepared for students to continue their education outside of the classroom.
"All of our teachers and administrators have put together 30 days worth of work that can be picked up by students at school so principles are kind of communicating with their student population and when I can pick it up we’re also working on potentially having them at some of these drop sites tomorrow," Mayor Reichelt explained.
On Sunday, the government announced that all schools will be shut down by Tuesday, as a way to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
Mayor Reichelt told Western Mass News that it doesn’t mean students will stop learning.
"A lot of this work is going to be graded because the state is said they don’t want work graded so the idea is to continue to work on general skills and enrichment the state has said continuing learning processes so that is what this work is going to be," Mayor Reichelt said.
And with school not in session, many students may not have access to breakfast and lunch.
The mayor said starting Tuesday, the school will offer prepared meals.
"Food will be set up in the in the package and a main location in the high school in our cafeteria staff throughout the town at predetermined locations and then they will be available from 11 to 1 for students to come and get food," Mayor Reichelt explained.
He said the food program will continue for as long as schools are shut down.
Meanwhile...many questions still cannot be answered at this point.
"There’s a lot of questions out there like what’s going to happen with MCAS what’s gonna happen with if this goes on longer will that affect anything and we don’t have answers for those questions yet but we are right now a school and on June 22 and we are not gonna go past 185th-day graduation will not be moved I will continue to be at the beginning of June," Mayor Reichelt explained.
The mayor said he will continue to monitor the coronavirus situation closely and will announce more changes if necessary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.