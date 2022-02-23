WEST SPRINGFIELD (WGGB/WSHM) – Hockey fans were out Wednesday night in West Springfield for the semifinals of the PVIAC Western Massachusetts Tournament.
Western Mass News cameras were on hand at Olympia Ice Arena for the game between second-seeded West Springfield and third-seeded Ludlow.
The Ludlow Lions jumped out to a 4-1 lead in the third period, but the West Springfield Terriers came back to force overtime.
West Springfield won it in overtime, 5 to 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.