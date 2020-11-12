WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A West Springfield teen needs your help as he battles a newly diagnosed heart defect, that has led to heart failure and the need for a transplant.
After only two weeks in the hospital, the bills have quickly added up and the end is nowhere in sight.
Devin Jones is a boy who loves basketball, football, hockey, and video games.
“He’s a very caring boy, loving boy, very considerate of others,” characteristics his mom Sheri Carlson told Western Mass News he is known for.
However, in mid-October, his world was turned upside down after coming down with a cough that wouldn't go away.
“They tested him for COVID and it was negative, then they also tested him for pneumonia, which was negative as well,” Carlson said.
By October 27, his condition quickly worsened to the point of hospitalization.
“They did a chest X-ray and realized his heart was enlarged. At that point, they brought us to the ICU at Baystate where they did an echo of his heart. The doctor came in and told me he was in heart failure," Carlson added.
The team at Baystate Medical Center decided, at that point, to transfer Devin to Boston Children's Hospital.
“From there things just went downhill. He got sicker and sicker,” Carlson told Western Mass News.
After four open heart surgeries, with four different attempts to salvage his heart, medical experts decided a heart transplant was the only solution for Devin.
“We are in A1 status for the heart transplant list, which means basically he’s at the top of the list,” Carlson told us. “They didn’t give an exact time. It could be a few days, it could be one to two months. You just don’t know.”
However, unfortunately, until they find a heart to match Devin with, he will have to stay in a medically-induced coma.
"I’m very scared for when he wakes up to tell him all that because he has no idea what’s going on...They’re hoping to try to wake him up before he gets a heart, so they can at least explain that he needs a heart transplant before he gets one,” Carlson explained.
With the transplant will come a lifestyle change, for Devin, that no 13-year old wants to face.
“He’s not gonna be able to do a lot of the things he wanted to do. He wanted to go into the military. Unfortunately, with a heart transplant, they won’t take him. He wanted to play high school football when he got into West Springfield High,” Carlson explained.
Carlson spoke to Western Mass News from her hotel room in Boston with her daughter Ashley. She is determined to stay strong for her son while also sticking by his side.
“Some days I just cry and cry and cry. Other days I am okay. But emotionally it’s been very draining on both of us. To see your child laying in a bed with all these machines hooked up and he’s in an induced coma,” Carlson said, “as a mom you want to do stuff to help your kids. And there’s nothing I can do. It’s heartbreaking to just stand there and look at him and know that I can’t do anything for him.
As the days have stretched into weeks, finances are tight between the hospital and hotel bills.
“I was already unemployed due to COVID. I lost my job in April, so my only income was my unemployment. It’s just been a big strain on us,” Carlson told us.
That’s why a GoFundMe account was set up for the family to try to help.
“It’s amazing to me that people that don’t know us are supporting us. That’s been helping us as well,” Carlson said.
If you can help at all, you can CLICK HERE to donate.
