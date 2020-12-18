WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A West Springfield teen is finally out of the hospital after recently receiving a heart transplant.

While that’s great news for him and his family, it doesn’t mean he’s heading home.

“I just want to thank everybody for the support and the love…Each day, I’m getting better and better. I can’t wait to go home. Thank you, guys,” said Devin Jones.

It’s a sentimental message from 13-year old Devin Jones to the viewers of Western Mass News who have supported him over the past two months since receiving the devastating news that he would need a heart transplant.

“He started crying when I showed him some of the things…He is very overwhelmed with all the support, but i also think the support is helping him be stronger and fight through this so we can get home,” said Devin’s mom, Sheri Carlson.

Unfortunately, their hope to be home by Christmas will not be made into a reality.

“Like I told Devin, it’s just one Christmas and there’s plenty of Christmas to come. It’s just going to be a little different this year. We’ll get through it,” Carlson added.

However, the good news is he has progressed to the point where he is not only out of the ICU at Boston Children's Hospital, but he is now heading to a rehabilitation center, which will be the final step in his recovery before they can return home to West Springfield.

“Once he was awake, he started getting physical therapy and occupational therapy…He actually just started walking unsupported on Sunday and he needs some help with balance and things like that, but he could actually walk now on his own,” Carlson noted.

As his mom, Carlson said she has been so proud to see how resilient Devin has been since waking up from his medically induced coma a few weeks ago.

“He has surprised all of us. He took the news wonderful. He is handling an absolutely amazing for a 13-year-old boy. I can’t…he’s just so strong and I’m just so proud of him,” Carlson said.

Although it has not been easy, Carlson said her motivation to stay positive comes with Devin in mind.

Carlson explained:

“I am just trying to stay strong for Devin…I want to go home, Devin wants to go home. Especially with Christmas, it’s just getting a little bit hard for me emotionally...but I’m still trying to get through it because I know that I have Devin and he is my Christmas miracle.”

As of now, they hope to have Devin home by the beginning of January.

If you would like to help their family, you can CLICK HERE to learn more about their GoFundMe page.