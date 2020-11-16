WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The West Springfield teen who was in need of a heart transplant has just underwent that lifesaving surgery.
Last week, we told you about 13-year-old Devin Jones, who had four open heart surgeries in attempt to salvage his heart.
A few weeks ago, experts decided a heart transplant was the only solution and, last night, he got that transplant.
We also have another update. The donations for Devin's GoFundMe page is less than $900 away from its $20,000 goal.
For more information on the GoFundMe page, CLICK HERE.
