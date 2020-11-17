(WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News has an exclusive follow-up to a story we first brought you last week.
A 13-year old from West Springfield is now recovering after a heart transplant.
As the community rallied around him and his family, offering prayers and donations, they have been overwhelmed with the generosity.
“The doctor called me he said the surgery is a-go. The heart is a perfect match for him,” said Sheri Carlson.
It was news that sent the Carlson family into a spiral of mixed emotions: from shock to disbelief to gratitude and even fear.
“I’m very nervous for when he wakes up. He’s been through so much and he has no idea. He went to sleep the day we were here and he’s been through four surgeries, numerous machines in his body and now, he’s going to wake up with a new heart,” Carlson noted.
On Sunday afternoon, doctors at Boston Children’s Hospital confirmed their 13-year-old son Devin Jones was receiving the ultimate gift from an organ donor.
“I obviously know the reality that somebody had to donate a heart for my child to live…but I totally 100 percent believe in organ donation. It’s a great gift to give somebody…I am extremely grateful to whoever the donor may have been because of them now Devin can live,” Carlson explained.
This incredible sacrifice came after nearly a month of health problems for Devin - a three week hospital stay, four open heart surgeries, and the ultimate diagnosis of dilated cardiomyopathy, resulting in the need for a new heart.
“We were waiting on the list for nine days, which is amazing…We don’t have any information on the donor, but that could’ve been one of the reasons why it was so quick. He was eligible for either a child or an adult heart,” Carlson added.
After an 11 hour surgery, the doctors were successful. However, there were a few complications resulting in the need to leave his chest open to monitor his progress.
“There was a tear in one of the vessels that the surgeon had repaired. He also had a lot of bleeding and a lot of things were inflamed because of how many medications he had been on…Even with the complications the surgeon reassured us that he was very happy with the results,” Carlson said.
Moving forward, doctors said these next few days will be vital for his recovery.
“They’re very critical days because they need to make sure his body is accepting the heart,” Carlson noted.
Although this transplant has been an answer to their prayers, Devin’s journey is far from over.
“They said it could be anywhere from two to four weeks post-transplant before he is able to come home. It all depends on how he feels and things are going…After he does leave though, there will definitely be more trips up here for the next two to three months,” Carlson added.
Speaking to Western Mass News from her hotel room in Boston, Carlson and Devin’s sister, Ashley, want to stress how much the support of the community has meant to their family.
“It has been overwhelming to the both of us. I want to say thank you to everyone who has donated or shared for us. All the prayers, everything has just been so amazing,” Carlson said.
As their journey to bring Devin home continues, she credits her strength through the process to the community rallying around her.
“I have my days where I just cry…Sunday was a bad day, but just the support of everyone has been keeping me strong. As a mom, you want to be strong for your kids, so I’m trying to stay strong for Devin,” Carlson said.
If you would like to help the Carlson family, you can find a link to their GoFundMe here.
