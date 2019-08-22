WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A West Springfield teen is giving back to kids as they return to school.
A Facebook post letting people know they can pick up supplies is gaining traction on social media and we sat down with the high school junior to learn about why she did this.
Emily Mar, a junior at PVPA, was participating in a play at the Majestic Theater this summer when she came up with a great idea.
"We didn't know we were being paid," Mar explained.
So, with that money, Mar wanted to help the community as kids head back to school.
"and I did by being proactive and buying school supplies," Mar said.
Mar wants to attend the Coast Guard Academy for college. It's what inspired her to come to such a generous decision.
"The Coast Guard Academy is about giving back to the community and helping others. I think it's very important for kids to have school supplies, so they aren't running into trouble at school or they aren't feeling left out. They don't have school supplies." Mar noted.
That's just what Mar bought: pens, pencils, notebooks, and so much more.
"I hope students are prepared for the new school year since school is right around the corner. It really feels amazing because I wasn't expecting this to blow up so fast," Mar said.
Folks have been scheduling times to pick up the supplies. You can reach out to the family on Facebook.
